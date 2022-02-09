Court-monitored SIT to probe Tiruchy Ramajeyam murder case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the probe carried out by both Crime Branch-CID of Tamil Nadu Police and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) nearly for eleven years failing to ‘break the ice’ on the mysterious murder of Tiruchy Ramajeyam, brother of Tamil Nadu Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru, the Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for investigating the sensational murder case.

Justice V Bharathidasan passed the interim orders for setting up the SIT on a petition filed by Ramajeyam’s brother KN Ravichandran.

The SIT headed by Thoothukudi SP S Jeyakumar will have officers from both the State Police and the CBI. It will comprise Ariyalur DSP Mathan and CBI DSP R Ravi as well.

The judge directed Mohammed Shakeel Akhter, DGP of CB-CID to monitor the investigations.

Asking the SIT to file a status report every fortnight, he said the court will monitor the probe.

He observed the CB-CID, which investigated the matter for six years, could not even establish the motive behind the murder which occurred on March 29, 2012, in Tiruchy.

“CBI probed for four years. It is also not able to break the ice,” Justice Bharathidasan noted.

Advocate NR Elango appeared for the petitioner while State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah represented the State.

He further directed the Central agency to hand over all the case documents to the SIT and told the State government to provide the necessary infrastructure for carrying out the fresh probe.

Wielding so much political clout in Tiruchy and its surrounding districts, Ramajeyam had been moving around with authority and command until he was found dead with the body tied and bundled on the banks of Cauvery River in 2012.

The murder shook the Delta region and the State police were clueless even though probing in several angles. The investigation was handed over to the Central agency in 2017 by the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. However, no breakthrough could be achieved in the probe.