Judge on a mission to clear long pending civil cases; Seeks cooperation of advocates

MADURAI: Setting himself a goal to dispose of 445 second appeals that are pending in the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court since 2010, within 58 days, Justice GR Swaminathan has requested the advocates to cooperate with him for speedy disposal of the cases.

Following the change of roster in the High Court Bench on Monday, Justice Swaminathan was assigned to hear Second Appeals filed between 2010 and 2014. This would be his portfolio till April 30, 2022.

In light of this, the judge, in a communication to the advocates on Tuesday, said, as per the information he received from the Registry, about 445 Second Appeals of the year 2010 are pending till now. Noting that there are 58 working days in the court from February 7 to April 30, 2022, the judge expressed that he wishes to dispose of all the said 445 cases by April 30.

He, therefore, requested the advocates to be ready to assist the court and argue the cases in an effective manner from February 14, without seeking any adjournments.

"I will not grant adjournments. I will not even accommodate you for a pass-over. When the case is taken up, the counsel should be ready," he said. He clarified that his focus would be on disposing of Second Appeals of the year 2010 and told the advocates not to make requests for listing second appeals of the subsequent years.

Also recalling that previously there was some delay and difficulties in issuing order copies on time, Justice Swaminathan assured that this time, he would make sure that the order copies are issued within seven days from the day of dictating judgment. The judge further gave certain instructions to the counsels to facilitate speedy disposal of the cases and also invited their suggestions.

(A judgment passed by an appellate Civil Court in the first appeal can be challenged by way of a second appeal before the High Court. Only High Courts have jurisdiction to hear second appeals.)