NEET Bill: Stalin calls Guv Ravi’s move unconstitutional, personally motivated

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing confidence that Governor RN Ravi would forward the readopted NEET Bill to the President immediately, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said when a State Legislature passes a Bill under Article 254 of the Constitution, the Governor must abide by the advice of the Council of Ministers and take a decision on giving assent as per Article 200.

Moving the NEET exemption Bill during the special session of the Assembly, the CM said the Governor should not reject the legislation based on his personal views. “When the Assembly passed a Bill in 2006 abolishing entrance examination, the then Governor gave his assent to it. Similarly, this government had enacted a Bill on September 13, 2021, seeking exemption from NEET. But despite several requests, the Governor has returned the Bill putting under question the Assembly’s powers to pass laws,” Stalin said.

Referring to the speech of CN Annadurai in the Assembly on March 30, 1967, when the former Chief Minister said that a section of politicians who decried the DMK’s stance questioning the need for Governor’s post have now started thinking on the same lines, Stalin said, “I hope our Governor will not create such a situation. I am sure he will be forwarding the readopted Bill to the President without any delay.”

Stalin also recalled the TN Assembly’s contribution in ensuring social justice. “This Assembly can remove the social injustice called NEET. We have gathered here to establish social justice to students aspiring for medical education, protect the powers of this Assembly to enact legislation, and to safeguard the sovereignty of this august House,” the CM said.

Stalin recalled that when the NEET was proposed, the then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi had stoutly opposed it. Many States had opposed it, and 115 cases were filed against its introduction across the country. Tamil Nadu was the first State to challenge it. The Supreme Court on July 18, 2013, had first declared that NEET was against the Constitution.

“NEET favours private coaching centres. They collect lakhs of rupees from students. These exams have favoured only coaching centres,” the CM said, adding that the reasons spelt out by the Governor for rejecting the Bill were incorrect. Conveying his displeasure over Raj Bhavan making public the Governor’s decision to return the Bill, Speaker M Appavu said those concerned should ponder over whether it was a right thing to do.

“When there was a delay in giving assent to a Bill that was unanimously adopted by the House, the political parties have a right to criticise that or stage agitation. But making public a communication sent to the Assembly Speaker is inappropriate,” Appavu added.