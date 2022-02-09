STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry MLAs want religious rights protected after hijab row hits UT

M Nagathiyagarajan (Neravy-TR Pattinam), AMH Nazeem (Karaikal South), PR Siva (Thirunallar) and Ouppalam MLA Annibal Kennedy met the CM at his office on Tuesday. 

Published: 09th February 2022 05:28 AM

N Rangasamy

Puducherry CM N Rangasamy. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: In the wake of a Muslim schoolgirl in Puducherry allegedly being asked to remove hijab by the school headmaster, a delegation of Karaikal MLAs met Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy, stressing that sovereignty and religious rights must be protected in the UT.

M Nagathiyagarajan (Neravy-TR Pattinam), AMH Nazeem (Karaikal South), PR Siva (Thirunallar) and Ouppalam MLA Annibal Kennedy met the CM at his office on Tuesday.  Nagathiyagarajan said, “People are concerned the UT will become like neighbouring States as the government. If the government does not react, we are afraid the UT will lose its sovereignty. 

The constitution has given us the freedom to religion and mandated not to interfere in others’ beliefs. We request the CM to assure that such interferences to beliefs do not happen in the future.”  They referred to an incident in Ariyankuppam after a Class 9 girl in a government high school wore a hijab to her class on February 4 and was reportedly asked to remove it.

Comments

