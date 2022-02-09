Solid waste management appalling in these TN villages, pleas of residents fall on deaf ears

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Residents of several villages in Perambalur district have complained that the solid waste management programme has been not functioning properly in their villages for a few years. They alleged that workers have been dumping waste in compost yards and waterbodies and also setting it on fire.

The solid waste management programme was implemented in the district in 2016. It was meant to collect waste from every household and segregate it into biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste in three pits dugs in each panchayat. The biodegradable waste was to be converted into fertilizer and non-biodegradable waste was meant to be recycled. This was also expected to generate income for each panchayat. However, implementation of the programme allegedly stopped within a few years in villages such as Perali, Kurumbapalayam, Keezha Perambalur, Iluppakudi, Maruvathur, Sirukudal and Ayilur. Waste is reportedly being dumped in pits in the panchayats and burnt.

Residents said they have filed several petitions with the panchayat, Block Development Officers and District Rural Development Agencies in this connection, but in vain.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, R Keerthi from Sirukudal said, "Although authorities have been collecting waste from houses properly through this scheme, they do not know what to do with it. So, they dump the waste into pits dug for segregating the waste and waterbodies and burn it. Officials are perhaps of the opinion that burning the waste would be sufficient. This creates a lot of air pollution, which not many seem to understand. In a few panchayats, the waste has not been removed from the pits for more than two years. The government should provide guidelines to panchayats on how to properly compost and recycle the collected waste."

Another resident R Ravikumar from Kurumbapalayam said, "We welcome the government's Meendum Manjappai Iyakkam. In addition to enforcing this, plastic bags should also be completely banned. This can help to curb pollution in villages. The sheds where waste is dumped are damaged in many places. Authorities should provide equipment to sanitation workers to collect and clear waste. The Collector should inspect the scheme and take steps to implement it properly."

A senior official from the Perambalur District Rural Development Agency told The New Indian Express, "We learned that waste was not being cleared in many villages through this scheme. We will take immediate action on this."