TN urban civic polls, a curtain-raiser for Vijay’s political show?

Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI), the fans association of actor Vijay, will be contesting the upcoming urban local body polls independently.

Published: 09th February 2022 05:32 AM

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI), the fans association of actor Vijay, will be contesting the upcoming urban local body polls independently. VMI general secretary Bussy Anand, in a press statement on Tuesday, said it wouldn’t be a part of any alliance. The association had won 129 seats out of the 159 they contested in the recently held rural local body polls.

K Sivakumar, Perambalur district president of the VMI, told TNIE, “We are contesting in one municipality ward and one town panchayat ward in the district. All the fans are working tirelessly for our victory. I hope the official announcement now would bring all the Vijay fans together for the campaign, and help ensure our victory across TN.”

Commenting on the efforts of the VMI, a former functionary of the DMDK said, “Our leader Vijayakanth had also permitted fans to contest local body elections in 2001, before he launched the DMDK. The fans had bagged some seats then. This encouraged him to launch the party. Like Vijayakanth, now I think it is actor Vijay’s turn.”

Veteran journalist T Koodalarasan, too, said the VMI’s strategy is not new, as Vijayakanth had done the same. He said it seemed that Vijay has started to observe his political influence in a slow and steady manner. “It may not reflect the actor’s influence among the masses, but would convey his fans’ influence,” he said.

