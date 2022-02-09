STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN urban local body elections: 218 elected unopposed; 57.8K in fray

After the withdrawals, 57,778 candidates are in the fray for the polls to be held on February 19 for filling 12,607 posts in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities and 489 town panchayats.

Published: 09th February 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: About 19.2 per cent of nominations were withdrawn in the urban local body elections. The share of withdrawals was more compared to the rural body elections held in December 2019 and October last year. After the withdrawals, 57,778 candidates are in the fray for the polls to be held on February 19 for filling 12,607 posts in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities and 489 town panchayats.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission announced that 218 candidates have been elected ‘unopposed’ to the posts of ward members. Of these, 196 were to town panchayats, 18 to municipalities and four to Corporations. 

Official sources confirmed that more than 60 per cent of these posts were won by DMK candidates. However, the State Election Commission maintained that the list of winners will be released only after the completion of vote counting.

In December 2019 during rural local body elections conducted in the AIADMK regime, eight per cent of candidates withdrew their nominations. The figure rose to 15 per cent last October when the elections were conducted in nine newly-created districts, revealed data.  

74,416 candidates filed papers; 2,062 rejected

According to an official note from the SESEC, 74,416 candidates filed nominations in 12,738 wards in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, and 490 town panchayats. Of this, 2,062 were rejected and 14,324 withdrew nominations. The poor performance of the smaller parties in the 2019 rural civic polls and the eight-cornered contest this year are the reasons for the high number of withdrawals, some contestants alleged.

“Barring PMK, none of the five smaller parties have a significant grassroot-level presence. I was asked to withdraw by DMK and AIADMK,” said a contestant. NTK, MNM, AMMK, DMDK and PMK, faced the polls on their own in October. PMK won 47 member posts but the rest drew a blank.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
urban local body elections Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp