STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN urban local body elections: Returning Officer bins DMK nominations, SEC cancels polls

While DMK and its allies fielded candidates for nine wards, AIADMK did not field any candidate.

Published: 09th February 2022 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The State Election Commission (SEC) has cancelled the urban local body polls for the Kadambur town panchayat after the returning officer and his assistant allegedly acted in favour of independent candidates. Kadambur town panchayat, with over 3,000 voters, has 12 wards. While DMK and its allies fielded candidates for nine wards, AIADMK did not field any candidate.

Executive Officer and Returning Officer of the town panchayat, Suresh Kumar, rejected the nomination papers of three DMK candidates during the scrutiny on February 5, saying the signature of the proposers were bogus. This paved the way for an unopposed victory for independent candidates. After rejecting the papers, Suresh reportedly fainted. 

It is said that for Kadambur town panchayat wards, the candidates are largely fielded independently, irrespective of their party affiliations, on the advice of the so-called erstwhile Jameen family of the region, who is now with the AIADMK. 

Sources said the local body elections remain under the control of the Jameen family who field independent candidates. Meanwhile, the residents staged protested at the town panchayat office on Monday, urging the authorities to declare the independent candidates of the wards concerned as winners. A huge posse of policemen has been deployed to avoid any untoward incidents. 

The SEC has also  directed District Election Officer and Collector Dr K Senthil Raj to initiate disciplinary actions against the Returning Officer and Assistant Returning Officer of the town panchayat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK urban local body polls Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp