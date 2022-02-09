TN urban local body elections: Returning Officer bins DMK nominations, SEC cancels polls

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The State Election Commission (SEC) has cancelled the urban local body polls for the Kadambur town panchayat after the returning officer and his assistant allegedly acted in favour of independent candidates. Kadambur town panchayat, with over 3,000 voters, has 12 wards. While DMK and its allies fielded candidates for nine wards, AIADMK did not field any candidate.

Executive Officer and Returning Officer of the town panchayat, Suresh Kumar, rejected the nomination papers of three DMK candidates during the scrutiny on February 5, saying the signature of the proposers were bogus. This paved the way for an unopposed victory for independent candidates. After rejecting the papers, Suresh reportedly fainted.

It is said that for Kadambur town panchayat wards, the candidates are largely fielded independently, irrespective of their party affiliations, on the advice of the so-called erstwhile Jameen family of the region, who is now with the AIADMK.

Sources said the local body elections remain under the control of the Jameen family who field independent candidates. Meanwhile, the residents staged protested at the town panchayat office on Monday, urging the authorities to declare the independent candidates of the wards concerned as winners. A huge posse of policemen has been deployed to avoid any untoward incidents.

The SEC has also directed District Election Officer and Collector Dr K Senthil Raj to initiate disciplinary actions against the Returning Officer and Assistant Returning Officer of the town panchayat.