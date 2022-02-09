TN urban local body polls: A ward with no candidate at town panchayat in Sivaganga

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: Ward 8 of Kanadukathan town panchayat in Sivaganga district will have no ward councillor as the sole candidate withdrew her nomination papers citing family reasons.

Thirty-nine people had filed nomination papers for the urban local body election from Kanadukathan town panchayat, which has 12 wards. On Monday, two persons, including K Mari (30), from ward-8, withdrew from the fray.

Speaking to TNIE, K Mari, a homemaker, said though she had decided to contest, she withdrew her papers as her mother-in-law fell ill. “The responsibility of the councillor will be an impediment to my family responsibility,” she said. Let me first serve my family before society,” she said.

An official from the district administration said the post will lie vacant and the matter would be brought to the knowledge of the State Election Commission. “The commission will take a call on whether to conduct election for the post alone,” he said.