TN urban local body polls: Unlikely twist pits Congress against DMK

SALEM: Candidates of DMK and Congress are pitted against each other in ward 16 of Namakkal municipality, in a turn of events. Of the 39 wards, the DMK allotted only one to ally Congress. Even before alliance talks concluded, DMK’s TT Saravanan filed his nomination to contest in ward 16 as an independent. He has won three times from the ward. The Congress fielded KM Shiekh Naveed in ward 16 after the seat-sharing talks.

However, the final list of candidates, released on Monday, showed Saravanan contesting as a DMK candidate. Naveed said, “The election commission website showed Saravanan as an independent candidate till the deadline for withdrawing nominations ended. The officials said it was a typing error. But sources told me DMK submitted form B for Saravanan on Monday morning... If the DMK candidate campaigns for himself, Congress cadre will not work for DMK in other wards.”

Saravanan said, “While filing my nomination, I mentioned that I represent DMK.” DMK sources told TNIE, “The party high command thought Saravanan would withdraw his nomination, but he was firm on contesting.”