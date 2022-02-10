Mandatory double vax certificate diktat irks PG-TRB aspirants

MADURAI: The decision of the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) making double vaccination certificate or RT-PCR report mandatory for computer-based examination has not gone down well with many PG-TRB aspirants.
N Prabha, an aspirant of the exam scheduled to be held from February 12 to 20, said though several examinations were conducted earlier, vaccination certificate or RT-PCR report were mandatory for none of them. "India is a democratic country. Forcing individuals to take the jab is against one's constitutional rights. Alternate medicines like Siddha, Homeopathy are not recommending covid vaccination. Those who got the vaccinations are having a lot of side effects," she pointed out.
Another aspirant, J Muniyandi said getting RT-PCR negative certificate is not easy. "Only if the swabs, taken at Primary Health Centres or Government hospitals, test positive, we will be able to download the certificate online. If the test results are negative, we won't even get the message. For getting RT-PCR negative certificate, we have to give the swabs to private labs and it costs nearly Rs 1,500" he said.
Though TNIE tried to reach TRB officials, they were unavailable for comment. on the issue.
