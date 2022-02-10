STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Minister Sakkarapani warns those demanding money from farmers at DPCs

Food Minister R Sakkarapani on Wednesday warned those working at Direct Procurement Centres (DPCs) against demanding money from farmers for procuring paddy from them. 

Published: 10th February 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Food Minister R Sakkarapani on Wednesday warned those working at Direct Procurement Centres (DPCs) against demanding money from farmers for procuring paddy from them. The minister, in a statement here, referred to an article that appeared in a daily alleging that farmers had to cough up at least Rs 30 per paddy bag while selling their produce at DPCs.

“Chief Minister MK Stalin had directed that stern action should be taken against the errant persons and has also promised to the author of the article that appropriate action would be taken against the culprits,” the minister added.  

Recently, the Chief Minister had hiked the pay for those working at DPCs. The Civil Supplies Corporation Managing Director has also been directed to take stern action against those demanding bribes from farmers. The minister said farmers need not pay even a single paise for selling paddy at DPCs.

‘Kuralovium’ calender
Chennai: The Tamil Virtual Academy, in association with the State Tamil Development Department has brought out Kuralovium, a table-top calendar in Tamil. The 365 paintings selected from the competitions conducted for school and college students on Thirukkural have been neatly printed in this calendar, priced at Rs 50 per unit.  Those interested can buy the calendars at https://www.tamilvu.org/tva_cal_2022_online or call 044-22209400 for details. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
R Sakkarapani farmers Direct Procurement Centres
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp