Minister Sakkarapani warns those demanding money from farmers at DPCs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Food Minister R Sakkarapani on Wednesday warned those working at Direct Procurement Centres (DPCs) against demanding money from farmers for procuring paddy from them. The minister, in a statement here, referred to an article that appeared in a daily alleging that farmers had to cough up at least Rs 30 per paddy bag while selling their produce at DPCs.

“Chief Minister MK Stalin had directed that stern action should be taken against the errant persons and has also promised to the author of the article that appropriate action would be taken against the culprits,” the minister added.

Recently, the Chief Minister had hiked the pay for those working at DPCs. The Civil Supplies Corporation Managing Director has also been directed to take stern action against those demanding bribes from farmers. The minister said farmers need not pay even a single paise for selling paddy at DPCs.

‘Kuralovium’ calender

Chennai: The Tamil Virtual Academy, in association with the State Tamil Development Department has brought out Kuralovium, a table-top calendar in Tamil. The 365 paintings selected from the competitions conducted for school and college students on Thirukkural have been neatly printed in this calendar, priced at Rs 50 per unit. Those interested can buy the calendars at https://www.tamilvu.org/tva_cal_2022_online or call 044-22209400 for details.