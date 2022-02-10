STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MK Stalin remains a nightmare for BJP, says DMK youth wing chief Udhayanidhi

Published: 10th February 2022

Chief Minister MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi.

Chief Minister MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi. (File photo)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: In a short period of eight months, the DMK Government had fulfilled many promises made during assembly elections, said Udhayanidhi Stalin, the youth wing secretary of the party on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

Campaigning for DMK and its alliance candidates for the urban local body polls at Kallukulam and East Gate areas of Thanjavur city on Thursday he said when the party came to power, the second wave of COVID pandemic was at its peak. After facing that challenge then came heavy rains that affected most parts of the state he added.

Udhayanidhi Stalin listed the promises fulfilled by the DMK Government that included disbursement of Rs. 4,000 per family as COVID-19 lockdown assistance, free bus travel concession for women, reduction in the prices of petrol and milk, the scheme of doorstep medical treatment, one lakh electricity connections for agriculture.

The DMK youth wing leader referred to the speech by Congress M.P. Rahul Gandhi in the parliament stated the BJP could not have a foot hold. He further said "for the fascist BJP and the subservient AIADMK, the DMK leader M K Stalin remains as a nightmare", Udhyanidhi Stalin added. 

He reminded the DMK cadres and sympathizers who gathered in large numbers in both the places that there are only nine days for urban local body elections and each one of them should conduct door to door campaigns highlighting the promises fulfilled in a short span by the DMK. The candidates of DMK and its alliance parties contesting from the 51 wards of the City corporation were present at the campaign places.

