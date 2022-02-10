STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
My phone is being tapped round the clock, alleges Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai

Annamalai was addressing a press conference at the state party headquarters in Chennai where petrol bombs were hurled by a person last night

Published: 10th February 2022 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai (Photo | EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Thursday alleged that his phone is being tapped by the intelligence wing of the Tamil Nadu police department.

“My phone is under surveillance continuously and the intelligence wing is doing that round the clock. It is illegal surveillance,” Annamalai said addressing a press conference at the state party headquarters here where petrol bombs were hurled by a person last night. He said the surveillance on him by the intelligence wing had gone to the next level.

The BJP leader has also alleged that the intelligence wing has started dominating the Tamil Nadu police. “Technically, the DGP, who is the head of the Tamil Nadu police force, should have been dominating the affairs of the department. On the contrary, ADGP Intelligence Wing is dominating the police department. It is an unfortunate development.”

"When the chief of the intelligence wing takes up the role of decision making in the police department, then the department becomes politically inclined. The messing up in the Lavanya suicide case was due to the intervention of the intelligence wing. If this state of affairs continues, policing in the state will get politicised. If the government thinks that the intelligence wing can take over the functioning of the police department, what is the necessity for keeping the post of DGP in Tamil Nadu?” Annamalai asked.  

Answering a question as to whether sufficient protection is being given to the BJP headquarters here, "Normally I don't talk about security for the party office and my own security. Since you asked, I reveal certain things. After the DMK government assumed office, Y Category security provided to me was reduced to X Category security. Only one gunman is being provided for my security."

Annamalai further said the security provided on both sides of the lane where the BJP state headquarters is located has been withdrawn. "I don't know on what basis the intelligence wing has taken the decision to withdraw security to the BJP headquarters and to reduce the protection given to me," he added.

