Puducherry education dept will formulate dress code: Guv Tamilisai

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday said the UT’s Department of Education will take a decision on drawing up a uniform dress code for schools. Her comments came in the wake of allegations that a headmaster of a government school in Puducherry objected to the wearing of hijab by a Muslim student.

Meanwhile, Director of School Education PR Rudra Goud said his department is formulating a dress code so that there is uniformity in clothes among students while at school. “The dress code will have detailed guidelines on uniform and a few things that would be permitted,” said Rudra Goud.

After the proposal’s approval by the government, it will be enforced, he said. An inquiry report on the complaint against the headmaster is awaited, he added. The Lt Governor also spoke regarding pro-BJP MLAs calling on her. She said the legislators are very keen on development in their constituencies and hence had come up with some plans and requested her assistance in this regard. The government will extend full support to them, she assured.

‘Wall of poison’

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan and PMK youth wing leader Dr Anbumani on Wednesday expressed concern over the developments in neighbouring Karnataka

A wall of religious poison is being erected among innocent students. What is happening in neighbouring Karnataka, which is only a wall away, should not come to Tamil Nadu. The progressive forces should be more cautious

Kamal Haasan, MNM president