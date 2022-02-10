Residents of Tamil Nadu's Vaniyambadi seek sanitation and sewage solutions

Vaitheeswaran B By

Express News Service

TIRUPATHUR: Formed in 1886, Vaniyambadi is one of the earliest municipalities in the State and yet, it still lacks proper roads and a drainage system. This historical town is known for century-old education institutions, tanneries and its significant role in the fight against the British. Lack of adequate infrastructure tops the list of issues in the municipality, which is going to dominate the narrative in the upcoming civic elections.



"Stagnant sewage water is one of the major problems. In some places, it's overflowing. Also, garbage is not cleaned on the roads causing a mosquito menace. I got skin allergy due to mosquito bite," said S Alli Basha from Muslimpur locality. Residents across the town complained to TNIE about drainage problems: some say the channel is clogged with plastic and other wastes, blocking the flow.

Pollution by the tanneries, which drive the town's economy, is another issue that affects residents. Few tanneries discharge untreated wastewater into the Palar, residents complained, adding that some other tanneries dump animal waste into the river, the main source of drinking water.

Locals demand Storm Water Drains (SWDs) from the upcoming local body leaders. Following the floods in Palar in November, the streets were inundated with water stagnation. Residents say encroachments in the water bodies and the official's failure to desilt the channels was the reason for flooding.



"There's no way for the rainwater to drain," said Shakeel Ahamed from the fourth ward. Apart from an effective SWD, the town needs an effective strategy to drain water.



One of the people's long-pending demands is a subway in the Railway level-crossing at the new town. The frequent closure of the railway gate causes traffic congestion and sometimes vehicles have to go on a roundtrip to get to the other side, they stated. They also demand bridges across the Palar tributaries at Aatrumedu, Kollatheru and Periyapettai.



Their list of demands also includes an upgraded government hospital and municipality office. "The people expect the elected representatives to repair the roads across the town. Most of the roads were damaged in the November floods," said MG Mohan Raj, another local,



Of the 36 wards, AIADMK is contesting in 24 wards. In the DMK alliance, VCK, MDMK and CPI are competing for each in one ward, The Indian Union Muslim League is contesting three wards. and the DMK from 29 wards. BJP is fighting in nine and PMK in six wards. NTK, AIMIM, AMMK, SDPI, too, are running for the elections.



Meanwhile, the town resents the last AIADMK government as poll promises remain unfulfilled. Their alliance with the BJP has narrowed their chances of victory. Though the DMK alliance is favoured in the region, 84 independent candidates are contesting out of 220 candidates. Most of them are backed by the local Muslim leaders and their chances of victory are higher.



The candidate who has the blessings of the Jamaat will sit on the Municipality President chair as indirect elections are held for that post.