Stalin takes aim at PM Modi, says Tamils do not need his certificate of patriotism

Reacting to Modi’s reply, Stalin said the PM takes the criticism against BJP as criticism of the nation.

Published: 10th February 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: “Who rejected Tamil Nadu’s tableau on freedom fighters for the Republic Day celebrations?” asked Chief Minister Stalin, as he lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP during his video-conference campaign in Thoothukudi district on Wednesday.

While replying to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s speech in the Parliament that BJP cannot rule over Tamil Nadu, Modi had stated that Tamils have nationalist feelings and Tamil Nadu paid homage to Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat.

Reacting to Modi’s reply, Stalin said the PM takes the criticism against BJP as criticism of the nation. “In which way the tableau of TN was inferior to those of other States? When the PM quotes Mahakavi Bharathiyar’s poetry in his speeches, what’s the problem in allowing Tamil Nadu’s tableau that featured Bharathiyar?” he questioned.

Adding that Tamil Nadu had never shied away from honouring the leaders and freedom fighters of the nation, Stalin said Modi need not certify patriotism of Tamils. The problem with the BJP is on what defines the nation, the CM said, adding the saffron party thinks it is just the landscape. “But we see an Indian sub-continent which comprises people of different ethnicity, language, tradition and culture,” he said.

Comparing the diversity of the nation to a bouquet containing a variety of flowers, Stalin said “we are just fighting to protect it.” “BJP continues to remain anti-democratic, anti-people and anti-Tamil,  and deserves to be defeated,” Stalin further stated.

Retaliating to Opposition Leader Edappadi K Palaniswami’s charge that Stalin is autocratic, the Chief Minister said Palaniswami was the autocrat as it was during his tenure that 13 anti-Sterlite protestors were shot dead. 

The Chief Minister asked Palaniswami whether he had forgotten the gunning down of 13 anti-Sterlite protestors who came in procession to submit petition to the government and the Sathankulam father and son who were killed in custody. 

Tamil Nadu Narendra Modi BJP
