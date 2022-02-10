Star support for 'Punjab thamizhan' Tony Anand Singh in Coimbatore Corporation election

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Campaigning for local body elections is picking up pace, and an independent candidate in ward 71 of Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is making heads turn towards him. While fiery orators are the canvas for political parties, H S Anand (64), aka Tony Anand Singh, has popular actors K Bhagyaraj and 'Nizhalgal' Ravi campaigning for him.



"Bhagyaraj was my schoolmate at Mani higher secondary school (1974). Ravi was my college mate in PSG College of Arts and Science (1975-77). We know each other very well. I requested them if they could support me in campaigning. Immediately, they sent me a recorded speech," said Anand.



The actors highlight Singh's work as an activist. Anand earned the sobriquet "Punjab Thamizhan" after he actively took part in pro-jallikattu protests in 2017. Singh, a businessman, distributed food packets and masks to hundreds of people during the Covid-19 pandemic.



Anand's family moved to Coimbatore over 60 years ago. He lives in RS Puram. "I know the area (ward 71) better and the needs of people living here than anybody else in the fray. This is my foray into electoral politics as I believe I can serve the people better if I am in the local body council."



Talking about his poll pitch, Anand said, "Unlike other candidates, I do not want to make poll promises. I would try to address people's demands. Some issues like lack of parking space, bad road connectivity, irregular water supply and sanitation issues at RS Puram are raised by the voters. I have been allotted lantern as a symbol and will canvass door-to-door soon."



With Anand setting the trend, other candidates too are trying their best to impress voters using a similar method.