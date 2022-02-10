STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN power demand up 1K MW, TANGEDCO fears ‘election theft’

There is a possibility of power demand increasing within a few days if we don’t control power thefts during election campaigns, the officer said.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The daily average power demand in Tamil Nadu has increased by 1,000 MW from 14,000 MW to 15,000 MW over the past few days, due to a possible spike in theft of power for campaigning during local body elections, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) sources 
said. “The discom’s average demand touched 15,200MW on Tuesday and 15,070MW on Wednesday,” a senior TANGEDCO official said. 

There is a possibility of power demand increasing within a few days if we don’t control power thefts during election campaigns, the officer said. “But since election meetings are more restricted due to the pandemic curbs, there are fewer chances for power theft now. Special flying squads, however, have already been appointed to monitor the ground situation,” the official told TNIE.

The State witnessed its maximum demand of 16,846 MW on April 10, 2021. Power demand in TN is expected to rise to 17,000 MW during summer this year.

