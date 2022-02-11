Decision to merge Railway schools in Tamil Nadu leaves students, teachers in a lurch

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: The Railway board's circular on merging its schools in the State with Kendriya Vidyalaya and other schools has sent shock waves among teachers, students and parents, as they said they are clueless about the future of the schools, especially at a time when the new admissions are set to start in April.



A teacher of a railway school, on condition of anonymity, said though the board assured them that they would provide alternative jobs in the administrative department, the teachers are not interested in it. "Our passion lies in teaching. Teaching is entirely a different ball game. Administrative work can never be its substitute," she said.



Tamil Nadu is home to eight railway schools - at Perambur, Tiruchy, Madurai, Arakkonam, Erode, Jolarpet, Podanur and Villupuram, all offering CBSE syllabus. These apart, the Southern Railway has another railway school at Palakkad in Kerala.



Sources said more than 6,000 children are studying in these schools that are offering quality education at nominal fees.



Condemning the board's move, Southern Railway Mazdoor Union (SRMU) Zonal Secretary, JM Rafiq, said the union will never allow the authorities to merge the schools. "Instead of merging, the railways should allot funds to the schools so that the infrastructure could be developed further," he said.



Speaking to TNIE, Dakshin Railway Employees Union (DREU) Joint Zonal Secretary R Sankara Narayanan said that merging railway schools with Kendriya Vidyalaya translates to children of railway employees losing out on an opportunity to get quality education. "Earlier, in April 30, 2018, Southern Railway had issued a directive asking all divisional officials not to enrol new students in railway schools and that the teachers would be given other postings gradually based on Bibek Dehroy committee`s recommendations. The order was later withdrawn due after unions took out various protests," he said.



Sankara Narayanan further said merging the schools citing poor strength of students is not a good idea. "The schools are meant for the welfare of the children of railway employees," he pointed out.



Responding to the issue, an official from Southern Railway said in November the Southern Railway was asked to send a status report on the railway schools. "Later we did not receive any communication from the board. The railway board has to take the final call. We hope there will be no issue for admitting students in the coming academic year," he added.