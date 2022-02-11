STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Erring cops will pay price when govt in TN changes: EPS

Campaigning in Vazhapadi, Palaniswami said, “DMK cadres are spreading rumours about us. Using police, DMK  is threatening our candidates.

Published: 11th February 2022 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Edappadi K Palaniswami

By Express News Service

SALEM: Joint coordinator of the AIADMK and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday alleged that police are threatening AIADMK candidates contesting in urban local body polls.

Campaigning in Vazhapadi, Palaniswami said, “DMK cadres are spreading rumours about us. Using police, DMK  is threatening our candidates. I want to tell police officials that if the government changes, they have to pay the price for their mistakes. I am not threatening police, we always respect police.”

In the past nine months of DMK regime, law and order has deteriorated, and crimes are being reported daily in large numbers, the Leader of Opposition said and charged Chief Minister MK Stalin with not paying attention to the issue. “Without focussing on governance, he goes on cycling trips, consuming tea in roadside shops, and makes advertisements,” Palaniswami said.

Accusing the DMK of doublespeak, Palaniswami said, “While campaigning for Assembly elections, the Chief Minister’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin claimed that the party knew the secret to scrap NEET. But on Wednesday, he said scrapping NEET is their first priority.

When people asked Udhayanidhi when they would start distributing monthly financial assistance to women, he said they still have four years. Whereas the DMK said it will give money immediately after coming to power. DMK speaks differently before and after coming to power.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Supreme Court. (File photo)
Hijab row: SC says will protect citizens' rights, take up plea at right time
AISA activists taken away by police during a protest over the hijab controversy at Karnataka Bhawan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Karnataka hijab row sparks protests in Shaheen Bagh
K Aswini, AIADMK candidate, during campaign at Kannagi Nagar | Express
Doctor, engineers enter fray in Chennai civic polls
R Karthik, Block Educational Officer of Ooty. (File photo)
Ooty BEO helps students do well in NMMS exam, gets national award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp