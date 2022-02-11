Erring cops will pay price when govt in TN changes: EPS

By Express News Service

SALEM: Joint coordinator of the AIADMK and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday alleged that police are threatening AIADMK candidates contesting in urban local body polls.

Campaigning in Vazhapadi, Palaniswami said, “DMK cadres are spreading rumours about us. Using police, DMK is threatening our candidates. I want to tell police officials that if the government changes, they have to pay the price for their mistakes. I am not threatening police, we always respect police.”

In the past nine months of DMK regime, law and order has deteriorated, and crimes are being reported daily in large numbers, the Leader of Opposition said and charged Chief Minister MK Stalin with not paying attention to the issue. “Without focussing on governance, he goes on cycling trips, consuming tea in roadside shops, and makes advertisements,” Palaniswami said.

Accusing the DMK of doublespeak, Palaniswami said, “While campaigning for Assembly elections, the Chief Minister’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin claimed that the party knew the secret to scrap NEET. But on Wednesday, he said scrapping NEET is their first priority.

When people asked Udhayanidhi when they would start distributing monthly financial assistance to women, he said they still have four years. Whereas the DMK said it will give money immediately after coming to power. DMK speaks differently before and after coming to power.”