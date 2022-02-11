STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Even’ wife comes to the rescue of this ‘odd’ man out  

Independent candidate C Meyyar has an inclination towards odd numbers when it comes to elections.

What's life without whimsy. Ask independent candidate C Meyyar (57) of ward 11 in Karaikudi municipality, who has an inclination towards odd numbers when it comes to elections. After an even-number total candidature did a number on him during the first election he contested in, Meyyar ensures to make the total number of candidates odd every time. Maybe a very odd thing to do, but he has emerged victorious in three elections this way. He makes his wife Shanthi (51) also file poll nomination, and if the final number is even, she wholeheartedly withdraws.

Karaikudi municipality has 36 wards and total 246 candidates filed nomination this year. One nomination was rejected and 33 candidates withdrew their papers. Of this, nine candidates, including Meyyar and Shilpa, are in the fray for ward 11 councillor post. "I don't follow this odd-number pattern due to any astrological reasons. It's just an instinct. This is my fifth election in the urban local body. Last three time I followed this number pattern and won," Meyyar said.

Ward 11 houses around 2,350 voters, mostly middle class. "I am not saying that I fulfilled every demand of my voters during the last three terms. But, I did my best. Over 90 families reside here on government land, and among them 45 live on a water body. My primary aim now is shift the families from the water body, and to provide everyone with land pattas," he added. Meyyar is also a small-time realtor, he resides at Kattuthalaivasal in Karaikudi with his wife and two children.

