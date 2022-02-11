I'm acting as a sister to Chief Minister to ensure development of Puducherry, says Lt Governor

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said that Puducherry is on the path of development with the Chief Minister and ministers working towards it. “The Chief Minister is carrying out his responsibilities, while I carry out my duties as a sister to him and am advising him,” she said shortly after participating in a Bhoomi puja for the construction of a new high bridge across Sankarabarani river at Ariyapalayam and widening the existing two lanes to four lanes on the Puducherry-Villupuram road on the NH-45 at an estimated cost of Rs 70.97 crores.

The rights of the elected government are in no way denied, she said brushing aside criticism by opposition parties. Many more projects are expected with the Union ministers being very supportive, she said, adding that Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari is interested in the new development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Telangana recently, had also inquired about the people of Puducherry with great concern. Everyone's concern is for the welfare of the people, she said, adding that Puducherry is getting assistance from the central government for all projects. All roads will be repaired and relaid, she said.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister N Rangasamy said that when he approached the central government, they have given permission to convert the highway into a four lane road. The work should start as soon as possible and be completed by the contractor within two years, he said. Upgrading of all roads in Puducherry will take place soon, with work having commenced on Embalam road in Korkadu.

The government's intention is to upgrade the infrastructure for which financial assistance has been sought from the central government. He added that the Centre is allocating the necessary funds. The Lt Governor has been a great support to get the necessary projects and funds, he said.

Speaker R Selvam, PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan, Agriculture Minister C Djeacoumar, Civil Supplies minister Sai J Saravanan kumar, Leader of the Opposition R Siva, MLAs and officials were present on the occasion.

The existing bridge at Ariyapalayam is a low level bridge which is very old and recently had to be closed for traffic temporarily as flood waters submerged it. A 365-metre long and 18-metre wide 4 way flyover is to be constructed over the Sankarabharani River. A 470-metre access road will be constructed on both sides of the new flyover. The government has also decided to widen it to ease congestion of traffic.

In addition, it was planned to widen and strengthen the road from MN Kuppam to the Indira Gandhi statue on the National Highway, a distance of 11.240 kilometres. A thin retaining wall is to be constructed upto MN Kuppam from IG statue. On March 31 last year, the Central Road Transport Ministry approved Rs 92.74 crores.