Madras HC order violated, copper slag removed in Thoothukudi

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Even as the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court restrained authorities and landowners from removing copper slag dumped in open spaces, several tonnes of slag are being transported clandestinely. SIPCOT police had recently registered a case over alleged attempts to smuggle copper slag from a dump yard along a stream near Pandarampatti village. According to officials, the dump yard belonged to AIADMK functionary Jawahar of Meelavittan.

According to the FIR, unidentified persons were found loading copper slag onto a tipper lorry using a Hitachi machine having no registration number. The owner of the lorry, the driver, and the owner of the Hitachi machine were booked under sections 379 and 511 of the IPC. However, the FIR does not mention names of suspects, and the vehicles were not seized. It is illegal to transport the copper slag that was generated by Sterlite Copper, and dumped at over 18 locations since a case is pending in this regard before the High Court and the Supreme Court.

While a case seeking direction to remove the industrial waste is pending with the Supreme Court, the same person filed another petition in the High Court seeking a direction to restrain private landowners from removing copper slag. A senior official told TNIE that since reports surfaced of illegal transportation of the slag, the patta landowners would be indicted in the case for contempt of court.