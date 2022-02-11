STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Munishwar Nath Bhandari now Chief Justice of Madras HC

Less than two months after assuming charge as Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court, Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari has been appointed Chief Justice of the court.

Published: 11th February 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

CJ Munishwar Nath Bhandari

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Less than two months after assuming charge as Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court, Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari has been appointed Chief Justice of the court. He is due to retire in September.

The appointment was communicated in a notification issued by the Department of Justice, Union Ministry of Law and Justice, on Thursday. The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended his elevation in December 2021 and January 2022. Justice Bhandari assumed office as Acting CJ on Nov 22, 2021.

Others promoted

  • Odisha HC judges: V Narasingh, Biraja Prasanna Satapathy, Murahari Sri Raman
  • AP HC judges: Konakanti Srinivas Reddy a.k.a Srinivasa Reddy, GannamaneniRamakrishna Prasad, Venkateswarlu Nimmagadda, Tarlada Rajashekar Rao, Satti Subba reddy, Ravi Cheemalpati, Vaddiboyana Sujatha
  • MP HC judges: Maninder Singh Bhatti, Dwarka Dhish Bandal, Milind Ramesh Phadke, Amar Nath (Kesharwani), Prakash Chandra Gupta, Dinesh Kumar Paliwal
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Munishwar Nath Bhandari
India Matters
Supreme Court. (File photo)
Hijab row: SC says will protect citizens' rights, take up plea at right time
AISA activists taken away by police during a protest over the hijab controversy at Karnataka Bhawan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Karnataka hijab row sparks protests in Shaheen Bagh
K Aswini, AIADMK candidate, during campaign at Kannagi Nagar | Express
Doctor, engineers enter fray in Chennai civic polls
R Karthik, Block Educational Officer of Ooty. (File photo)
Ooty BEO helps students do well in NMMS exam, gets national award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp