Munishwar Nath Bhandari now Chief Justice of Madras HC
Less than two months after assuming charge as Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court, Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari has been appointed Chief Justice of the court.
Published: 11th February 2022 05:51 AM | Last Updated: 11th February 2022 05:51 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: Less than two months after assuming charge as Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court, Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari has been appointed Chief Justice of the court. He is due to retire in September.
The appointment was communicated in a notification issued by the Department of Justice, Union Ministry of Law and Justice, on Thursday. The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended his elevation in December 2021 and January 2022. Justice Bhandari assumed office as Acting CJ on Nov 22, 2021.
Others promoted
- Odisha HC judges: V Narasingh, Biraja Prasanna Satapathy, Murahari Sri Raman
- AP HC judges: Konakanti Srinivas Reddy a.k.a Srinivasa Reddy, GannamaneniRamakrishna Prasad, Venkateswarlu Nimmagadda, Tarlada Rajashekar Rao, Satti Subba reddy, Ravi Cheemalpati, Vaddiboyana Sujatha
- MP HC judges: Maninder Singh Bhatti, Dwarka Dhish Bandal, Milind Ramesh Phadke, Amar Nath (Kesharwani), Prakash Chandra Gupta, Dinesh Kumar Paliwal