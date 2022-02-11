Munishwar Nath Bhandari now Chief Justice of Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Less than two months after assuming charge as Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court, Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari has been appointed Chief Justice of the court. He is due to retire in September.

The appointment was communicated in a notification issued by the Department of Justice, Union Ministry of Law and Justice, on Thursday. The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended his elevation in December 2021 and January 2022. Justice Bhandari assumed office as Acting CJ on Nov 22, 2021.

Others promoted