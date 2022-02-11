STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Not relaid in a long time, roads in Coimbatore turning death traps

Published: 11th February 2022 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Road

Image used for representational purpose only.

Residents and motorists have voiced concerns over frequent accidents near Moonu Kambam junction on the Sukrawarpettai road due to incomplete works by the Coimbatore Corporation City Municipal Corporation (CCMC).

The CCMC is yet to fix several roads dug up by Suez Projects Private Limited for installing pipelines to improve a 24x7 drinking water supply project. One of them was at the Moonu Kambam junction.

Udhayakumar, who runs a gym on the road, told TNIE, "The corporation never fixes this area even when it is an arterial road. They carry out patchworks, yet, within a few days, the road will be dug once again. The pits pose a threat to pedestrians and commuters. The corporation must not only fix this but end the patchworks and frequent digging."

On Wednesday night, a couple on a two-wheeler met with an accident while driving on the damaged road near this junction. They were rescued by the locals, but sustained injuries, according to sources.

Pradeep, a trader on the Sukrawarpettai street, said, "Around 3 motorists had fallen while riding across this road in the past week due to unfinished works. Despite repeated complaints to officials, no action has been taken. Commuters, especially the elderly, on two-wheelers find it difficult to steer via this road. The corporation must act soon before a life loss."

CCMC sources said works at a few spots which are remaining on this road will be finished soon and a majority is done. Barricades were placed of the places where the works are being carried. However, laying new asphalt roads on the damaged spots is likely to be delayed as it is yet to be decided on who will take up the repair works project, added the sources.

