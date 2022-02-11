Ooty BEO helps students do well in NMMS exam, gets national award

By Express News Service

R Karthik, Block Educational Officer of Ooty, has been conferred the National Award for Innovation and Good Practices in Educational Administration by the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) at New Delhi for the academic year 2019-2020. He was selected among 52 nominees across the country.

In the virtual ceremony held on Thursday, the Minister of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar appreciated the awardees.

R Karthik told TNIE, "When I was in Bhavanisagar in the academic year 2012-13, only a few students took the NMMS exam, but none had cleared it. The same year, I began training headmasters and teachers for NMMS, so they could help the children. The next academic year, eight other students cleared the exam. Besides, a PUMS student from Kodepalayam secured second place in Tamil Nadu in the TRUST examination. So, I am selected for this award," he said.

Further, he helped poor students get scholarships and took steps to increase students' strength in government schools in Erode and Nilgiris districts.

He said, "NIEPA has been conferring this award since 2014 intending to encourage innovations and good practices in education administration to improve the public education system."

Following this, top officers in the school education department and district officers appreciated him.