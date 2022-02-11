Pudukottai: Headmistress, teacher suspended after death of student

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Two days after the death of a Class 4 student here following complaints of uneasiness at school, his teacher and headmistress were suspended on Thursday. In a parallel development, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh to the boy’s family.

According to the police, Nitish (9) on Tuesday afternoon complained of drowsiness to his teacher at Government Middle School in Pappanviduthi. After unsuccessful attempts to reach his parents on the phone, the teacher took him home, where only his grandmother was present.

Nitish’s parents then took him to a private hospital in Alangudi and then to the Pudukkottai Medical College Hospital. However, he died on the way. Suspecting foul play, Nitish’s family and villagers, alleging negligence by the school, refused to accept his body after post-mortem on Wednesday. They finally accepted the body and performed his last rites on Wednesday night.