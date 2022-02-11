Stalin targets EPS, OPS over NEET

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Thursday said AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam should answer the people of Tamil Nadu why they allowed implementation of NEET in the State and prevented students from underprivileged sections, rural and government schools from entering medical colleges.

Speaking during an election campaign at Erode, through video conference, Stalin slammed Palaniswami as the “specialist (doctorate) in uttering falsehood”. “Every day he (EPS) utters a lie to hide the failure and corruption of AIADMK government. Palaniswami lied about the Thoothukudi firing and Pollachi sexual abuse case. He is now repeating his lie on NEET that DMK and Congress brought the exam. He also lied that AIADMK had cancelled the entrance exam. Indeed it was cancelled by our leader (Karunanidhi),” he said.

“When the proposal to conduct an entrance exam for medical admission was put forth by Medical Council of India, our leader strongly opposed it and wrote letters twice to then prime minister Manmohan Singh and minister for health Ghulam Nabi Azad in 2010. The then UPA government accepted his demand. Also, he wrote to Ghulam Nabi Azad in 2011 demanding to scrap the entrance test for PG medical admission. Not stopping with this, he moved Madras High Court and got a stay for entrance test,” he added.

“I ask them (EPS and OPS), do they have guts to say whether NEET was conducted in any centre in DMK rule? When farmers were protesting against farm bills, he (EPS) termed all protesting farmers as brokers. He also insulted ambulance drivers during Covid spread,” he said. The DMK was not formed to contest elections, it was created to protect the State’s rights, culture, Tamil pride and economic development, he said.