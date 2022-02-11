STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin targets EPS, OPS over NEET

Strong opposition from Karunanidhi led to cancellation of entrance test, says Stalin

Published: 11th February 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Thursday said AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam should answer the people of Tamil Nadu why they allowed implementation of NEET in the State and prevented students from underprivileged sections, rural and government schools from entering medical colleges.

Speaking during an election campaign at Erode, through video conference, Stalin slammed Palaniswami as the “specialist (doctorate) in uttering falsehood”. “Every day he (EPS) utters a lie to hide the failure and corruption of AIADMK government. Palaniswami lied about the Thoothukudi firing and Pollachi sexual abuse case. He is now repeating his lie on NEET that DMK and Congress brought the exam. He also lied that AIADMK had cancelled the entrance exam. Indeed it was cancelled by our leader (Karunanidhi),” he said.

“When the proposal to conduct an entrance exam for medical admission was put forth by Medical Council of India, our leader strongly opposed it and wrote letters twice to then prime minister Manmohan Singh and minister for health Ghulam Nabi Azad in 2010. The then UPA government accepted his demand. Also, he wrote to Ghulam Nabi Azad in 2011 demanding to scrap the entrance test for PG medical admission. Not stopping with this, he moved Madras High Court and got a stay for entrance test,” he added.

“I ask them (EPS and OPS), do they have guts to say whether NEET was conducted in any centre in DMK rule? When farmers were protesting against farm bills, he (EPS) termed all protesting farmers as brokers. He also insulted ambulance drivers during Covid spread,” he said. The DMK was not formed to contest elections, it was created to protect the State’s rights, culture, Tamil pride and economic development, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK MK Stalin AIADMK NEET O Panneerselvam Edappadi K Palaniswami
India Matters
Supreme Court. (File photo)
Hijab row: SC says will protect citizens' rights, take up plea at right time
AISA activists taken away by police during a protest over the hijab controversy at Karnataka Bhawan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Karnataka hijab row sparks protests in Shaheen Bagh
K Aswini, AIADMK candidate, during campaign at Kannagi Nagar | Express
Doctor, engineers enter fray in Chennai civic polls
R Karthik, Block Educational Officer of Ooty. (File photo)
Ooty BEO helps students do well in NMMS exam, gets national award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp