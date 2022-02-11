STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tainted astrologer enters battlefield on BJP ticket  

Sakthi Muneeswaran, was arrested last September for allegedly cheating an elderly widow of a chain under the pretext of doing pooja to appease her deceased husband's soul.

Published: 11th February 2022 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

BJP candidate, Sakthi Muneeswaran. (File photo)

BJP candidate, Sakthi Muneeswaran. (File photo)

By Express News Service

A controversial astrologer, accused in a cheating case, is contesting from ward 15 of Vilathikulam town panchayat on a BJP ticket.

The 15th ward of Vilathikulam town panchayat, having an odd-850 voters, is significant for the urban body elections as AIADMK's Vilathikulam East union secretary's wife Pandiammal, DMK's Subburaj, and an independent candidate Manthiramuthu are in the fray. It is reserved for SC (General).

The BJP candidate, Sakthi Muneeswaran, who practices astrology and sorcery, was arrested last September for allegedly cheating an elderly widow of a chain under the pretext of doing pooja to appease her deceased husband's soul. He was later remanded in jail for 14 days. Sources said he also lends money for interest.

ALSO READ: BJP brass to meet Puducherry Chief Minister Rangasamy over appointment of MLAs to government posts

Meanwhile, Sakthi told TNIE the complaints against him are a result of personal dispute over money transactions. "I am contesting in the ward for the fourth time and am quite confident of winning this time," he said.

Muneeswaran said even after several police complaints, the public came forward and helped him build a small temple. "If my reputation is bad, the people would not have supported me," he said adding people know he is innocent and will elect him.

The astrologer said initially he was planning to contest the elections independently, but later BJP functionaries extended their support even though he do not have primary membership of the party.
When asked, Thoothukudi North district President Ramamurthy told TNIE he did not inquire about his background since there was less time for preparing the candidate list.

The astrologer said he has promised voters that he would ensure every child goes to school as he had seen many children working in the ward. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP candidate Astrologer Local polls Sakthi Muneeswaran Urban body election
India Matters
Supreme Court. (File photo)
Hijab row: SC says will protect citizens' rights, take up plea at right time
AISA activists taken away by police during a protest over the hijab controversy at Karnataka Bhawan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Karnataka hijab row sparks protests in Shaheen Bagh
K Aswini, AIADMK candidate, during campaign at Kannagi Nagar | Express
Doctor, engineers enter fray in Chennai civic polls
R Karthik, Block Educational Officer of Ooty. (File photo)
Ooty BEO helps students do well in NMMS exam, gets national award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp