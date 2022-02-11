STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN BJP president Annamalai demands NIA probe, says his phones being tapped

“There is a clear pattern to these attacks and a conspiracy behind them, and only the NIA can unravel it,” he added. 

Police personnel at Kamalalayam, the BJP headquarters, after the petrol bomb hurling incident | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Demanding an NIA investigation into the petrol bomb hurling incident at the BJP headquarters in Chennai, the party’s State president K Annamalai on Thursday made sweeping allegations against the police and said law and order have been deteriorating in Tamil Nadu after the DMK government assumed office.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Annamalai said on the day when the headquarters was attacked, there were attacks simultaneously on BJP functionaries, candidates, and their premises in different parts of the State. “There is a clear pattern to these attacks and a conspiracy behind them, and only the NIA can unravel it,” he added. 

Expressing suspicion that “someone else” was behind the alleged attack on the BJP headquarters, Annamalai wondered why the police cleaned the spot where petrol bombs were hurled even before the forensic personnel arrived on the scene. “Whoever is behind this incident — anti-national forces or fundamentalists, should be brought to the book. The law and order situation is deteriorating in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Asked about the police confirming that there were no religious or language issues behind this incident, Annamalai remarked sarcastically, “We now see the supersonic speed of Tamil Nadu police (in coming to a conclusion in the case).”

“My phone is under surveillance round-the-clock and the Intelligence Wing (IW) is doing that. It is illegal surveillance,” Annamalai said and alleged that as far as the Tamil Nadu Police are concerned, IW has started dominating the police force. “The ADGP of IW is dominating the police department. It is an unfortunate development. The messing up in the Lavanya suicide case was due to the intervention of IW. If this state of affairs continues, policing in the State will get politicised,” Annamalai said.

Answering a question on whether sufficient protection is being given to the BJP headquarters here, he said, “Normally I don’t talk about security for the party office or my own security. Since you asked, I want to reveal certain things. After the DMK government assumed office, Y Category security provided to me was reduced to X Category. Only one gunman is being provided.”

Annamalai further said the security provided on both sides of the lane where the BJP State headquarters is located has been withdrawn. Meanwhile, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and TMC president GK Vasan condemned the bomb hurling incident.

