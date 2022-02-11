TN local body polls: AIADMK blames DMK as Kancheepuram candidate ends life

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK candidate of ward 36 of Kancheepuram Municipal Corporation, V Janakiraman, allegedly died by suicide on Thursday. According to police, the 36-year-old’s body was found at his residence around 2:30 am.

In a joint statement, AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami alleged that Janakiraman took the extreme step following continuous life threats from DMK men. “We condemn such activities.

The State Election Commission and police should come forward to stop such atrocities,” they said. Incidentally, Palaniswami had introduced the candidates of Kancheepuram, including Janakiraman, to voters only on Wednesday. Vishnu Kanchi police are probing the case.