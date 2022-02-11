Urban civic polls: Housing, drinking water on wish list of British-era Gudiyattam municipality

Gudiyattam, one of the oldest municipalities constituted during the British era, is facing the urban local body polls on many issues including sewage links, relaying of roads and supply of proper drinking water. Having constituted as a third grade municipality in April 1886, it was upgraded to first grade in 1973.

According to the district administration, the municipality has 85, 432 voters including 40,820 male, 44,605 female voters, and seven others.

For the local polls, as many as 234 nominations were received. Of which, eight nominations were rejected and 61 were withdrawn. The district administration has set up 91 polling booths. Eleven of them are equipped with web-streaming facilities to monitor the polling activity as they are identified as sensitive ones.

Gudiyattam had played a major role in the victory of former Chief Minister K Kamaraj. He contested in the Gudiyattam assembly constituency and won the by-election. It is located close to the borders of Andhra Pradesh and is a passage to Karnataka as well.

The municipality lacks basic amenities. Heavy vehicles and trucks cut through the centre of the town to go to bordering States, and this movement causes traffic congestion. Residents demand to look into the issue and take steps to decongest the increasing traffic.

Other major issues plaguing the residents are lack of sewage links and supply of proper drinking water.

Due to unprecedented floods last year, pipelines carrying water under the Vellore Combined Water Supply Scheme (CWSS) were damaged. Residents said they want the repair works to be completed soon and resume the supply of water quickly.

More than 2,000 families are demanding the district administration to provide housing as their houses were destroyed during encroachment clearance along the Koundinya River here.

Residents said elected representatives should press for these demands including construction of a bridge across Koundinya River near Gangai Amman temple. This will reduce traffic congestion, they said.