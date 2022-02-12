STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coimbatore: Two surrender in Scheduled Caste man's death case

Kesavan died in Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) on Thursday night.  Following this, seven caste Hindus were arrested.

Published: 12th February 2022

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Two caste Hindus surrendered before the Principal District Judge on Friday afternoon in connection with the death of M Kesavan, a Scheduled Caste man, who was assaulted by a 14-member gang on Monday night following a road accident. 

According to police, Kesavan alias Ramu (47) of Ponnakani village allegedly rammed his bike into Mayilsamy’s bike on the Panapatti - Ponnakani road. As Kesavan allegedly did not apologise to Mayilsamy, a gang of caste Hindus trespassed into Kesavan’s house later that night and beat him up.

Kesavan died in Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) on Thursday night.  Following this, seven caste Hindus were arrested. Even as police were looking for other suspects, including a woman, V Manivasagam alias Vignesh (30) and S Subramanian (45) from Bogampatti turned themselves in. They were arrested and remanded to judicial custody for 15 days.

Meanwhile, on Friday morning, several outfits staged protests in front of the mortuary at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) condemning the incident. They demanded that the State government give compensation to the victim’s family and provide government job to the victim’s daughter. 

Despite police holding talks, they refused to receive the body of the deceased asking them to arrest the remaining suspects of the case. Kesavan’s widow Lakshmi (42) petitioned the West Zone IG and DIG Coimbatore range stressing the demands. Also, she demanded that police revoke the case registered against her son, based on the counter-complaint. 

A huge posse of police has been posted in the village to prevent communal tension.

NCSC letter
The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has sent a letter to the district collector and SP asking them to furnish a report on the incident 

