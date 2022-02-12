Former MLA Ku Ka Selvam returns to DMK

By PTI

CHENNAI: Former legislator, Ku Ka Selvam on Saturday re-joined the DMK in the presence of party president and Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Selvam joined the DMK at party headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam', here in the presence of Stalin, party general secretary Duraimurugan and other senior leaders.

He was a DMK MLA and he had represented the Thousand Lights constituency here during 2016-21.

Formerly, he was also the DMK headquarters office secretary and executive committee member.

He was with the DMK for over two decades and was expelled from the Dravidian party on August 13, 2020 for violating party discipline.

Later, he joined the BJP.

Several others from parties including the AIADMK joined the party, a DMK release said.

Selvam was with the erstwhile 'Janaki' faction of the AIADMK in the late 1980's following the death of AIADMK founder and then Chief Minister M G Ramachandran in 1987.