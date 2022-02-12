STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Professors told to work under school headmasters in polling booths in Madurai

The election duties were assigned randomly by using Integrated Financial and Human Resource Management System (IFHRMS) software.

Published: 12th February 2022 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Vote, Polls, Election

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Assigned to work under school headmasters in polling booths, the professors of Government Arts and Science College in Melur are painting a dull picture.
 
Speaking to TNIE, Associate Professor RK Srinivasan said the professors of the college have been assigned as Polling Officer 3, whose duty will be to receive vote slips from the people and make the EVMs ready for the voters.

"Heads of elementary school have been assigned as Polling Officer 1. The State Election Commission's move is degrading us," he said.

Another Assistant Professor, P Ponramu, said though he submitted a representation to the officer who is in charge of assigning the duty, he turned a blind eye to the request.

"A total of 80 teachers from Government Arts and Science College, Melur has assigned duty to work as Polling Officer 3 in the upcoming urban local body election. When approached, an officer working with the district administration refused to reassign the duty and told us to take Voluntary Retirement Scheme(VRS). We are ready to do the election work, but the returning officers should not degrade us," he said, adding assigning duty as Polling Officer 3 is just like asking tahsildar to work under VAO.

Speaking to TNIE, Government College Teachers Association(GCTA) Joint Secretary S Suresh requested the State Election Commission to look into the issue.

"I don't know how they are assigning the duty. There is a huge difference in basic salaries of us and the headmasters," he added.

Responding to this issue, the Collector's Personal Assistant, Satheesh, who is in charge of assigning polling duty said the duties were assigned randomly by using Integrated Financial and Human Resource Management System (IFHRMS) software.

"It is difficult to reassign the duty. However, I will ask presiding officers of each corporation zone to reassign the duties of these 80 teachers," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Government College Teachers Association GCTA Professors under Headmasters Polling Officers
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp