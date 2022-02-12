STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ready for debate on NEET, Stalin tells EPS  

Will fix date for discussion after Oppn leader reveals where exam was held in TN during previous DMK govt: CM

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: In his reply to Edappadi Palaniswami’s challenge, Chief Minister MK Stalin said he is ready for the debate but will fix the date and time only after he (Palaniswami) reveals the name of the centre where NEET was conducted during the previous DMK regime. 

Addressing an election campaign via video conference in the district on Friday, Stalin said though DMK had prevented National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) from entering the State, it was Palaniswami who made the students write the test during his tenure. 

Criticising  Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his opposition to Rahul Gandhi’s speech that India is a “Union of States,” the CM said the Congress leader had only reiterated what the Constitution says. “States are the foundation of the nation,” he said, adding  that people of Tamil Nadu will not believe those who speak Tamil only with the intent of seeking votes. 

He asked the Central government whether it is trying to snatch the complete financial rights of the State. “Most of the state’s financial sources have gone to the Centre. Now the Centre is trying to snatch the money the State gets through registration, the main source of revenue,” he said. 

Stalin said though he had written to Modi seeking financial assistance after the Northeast monsoon wreaked havoc, no aid reached the State. “It’s not just flood assistance, the Centre has not completely given other financial aid as well,” he said, adding the Union government had not allotted funds for people welfare schemes of the State in its budget.  

He also termed the frequent arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen and auctioning of their boats by Sri Lankan Navy as illegal. “The centre has the responsibility to prevent it,” he said.  DMK District East Secretary N Suresh Rajan, West District Secretary and Minister T Mano Thangaraj and others participated in the meeting.

