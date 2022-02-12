STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Students of TN suffering only because of DMK: EPS on NEET row

AIADMK Joint Coordinator and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said he is ready to accept the challenge of CM Stalin to discuss NEET in a public forum.

Former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami campaigning at K Pudur in Madurai | kk sundar

By Express News Service

MADURAI: AIADMK Joint Coordinator and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said he is ready to accept the challenge of CM Stalin to discuss NEET in a public forum. Canvassing for the AIADMK candidates contesting for the Madurai corporation ward elections, at Pudur on Friday, Palaniswami said it is the Congress and DMK alliance that introduced NEET in 2010 and DMK’s Gandhi Selvan was the Minister for State in the Union Health Ministry at the time. 

Palaniswami also said DMK is the sole reason for the sufferings of Tamil Nadu students and that NEET was put on hold during the regime of late chief minister J Jayalalitha and later  was introduced following a Supreme Court verdict. 

He also criticised DMK for its statement that 70 per cent of its poll promises were fulfilled. “The DMK had issued nearly 525 poll promises and now it claims it has fulfilled 70 per cent of the promises. This means they have implemented nearly 400 promises in nine months. The Chief Minister is lying,” he added. Palaniswami, later, also campaigned in Dindigul.

