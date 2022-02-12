TN urban local body polls: Covid cases decline, SEC eases campaign restrictions

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the number of Covid-19 cases coming down, the State Election Commission (SEC) relaxed the restrictions imposed on campaigning for urban local body elections. Candidates and political parties are allowed to campaign between 6 am and 10 pm from Friday, said a statement from SEC. Previously, no campaigning was allowed between 8 pm and 8 am.

Further, the SEC permitted roadshows, padayatra, processions and cycle rallies without prescribing the maximum number of participants. “Candidates and political parties shall conduct public events complying with the guidelines given by the respective district administrations or Chennai Corporation. The parties shall inform the campaign location of star campaigners to district administrations well in advance,” added the SEC.

The SEC said election campaigns are permitted till 6 pm on February 17, the last day of campaigning. Polling for electing ward members for 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, and 489 town panchayats will be held on February 19.

Holiday order passed

The State government passed a G.O declaring a public holiday at urban local bodies facing elections on February 19.