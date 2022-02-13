STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP candidates honest like PM Modi: Annamalai ahead of TN local body polls

In contrast, the Centre has provided Covid vaccine free of cost to millions of people.

Published: 13th February 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARUR/TIRUCHY: BJP State president K Annamalai kick-started the campaign for urban local body elections from his hometown of Karur on Saturday. He sought support for his party candidates contesting in the 48 wards of Karur City Municipal Corporation.

Addressing people near the Manohara corner roundabout, Annamalai said, “The DMK government is unable to give even good quality Pongal gift hampers. In contrast, the Centre has provided Covid vaccine free of cost to millions of people. There are 14 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu owned by the DMK, and the party would naturally want students to study there. Children of several poor people get admission to medicine through NEET. A total of 545 students in government schools have got a medical seat through the test.” 

Pointing out that he secured over 67,000 votes in Aravakurichi Assembly constituency, Annamalai said, “This is a victory for the BJP. Our candidates are honest like our Prime Minister and we work for people.”

Talking about DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, Annamalai said when voters questioned him about the poll promise of giving `1,000 to women family heads, he said they still have four more years in office. 

“The DMK made 517 promises during Assembly elections. But, not even seven have been fulfilled. The DMK is threatening our candidates. They should remember that BJP is in power at the Centre,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Annamalai BJP Tamil Nadu Local body polls
India Matters
IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers: How the ten franchises stack up after day one
Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were denied entry to the premises. (Photo | PTI)
Hijab row: Udupi DC imposes Section 144 near high school premises
CMDA
Chennai builder faces prison term for violation of tribunal regulations
Parvati Bai Dahima and Anjali Chouhan are among the 10 who have made a fresh beginning | express
When self-respect comes riding e-rickshaws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp