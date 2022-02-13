BJP candidates honest like PM Modi: Annamalai ahead of TN local body polls

By Express News Service

KARUR/TIRUCHY: BJP State president K Annamalai kick-started the campaign for urban local body elections from his hometown of Karur on Saturday. He sought support for his party candidates contesting in the 48 wards of Karur City Municipal Corporation.

Addressing people near the Manohara corner roundabout, Annamalai said, “The DMK government is unable to give even good quality Pongal gift hampers. In contrast, the Centre has provided Covid vaccine free of cost to millions of people. There are 14 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu owned by the DMK, and the party would naturally want students to study there. Children of several poor people get admission to medicine through NEET. A total of 545 students in government schools have got a medical seat through the test.”

Pointing out that he secured over 67,000 votes in Aravakurichi Assembly constituency, Annamalai said, “This is a victory for the BJP. Our candidates are honest like our Prime Minister and we work for people.”

Talking about DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, Annamalai said when voters questioned him about the poll promise of giving `1,000 to women family heads, he said they still have four more years in office.

“The DMK made 517 promises during Assembly elections. But, not even seven have been fulfilled. The DMK is threatening our candidates. They should remember that BJP is in power at the Centre,” he said.