Electric fence kills elephant in Coimbatore, two farm owners on run

Meanwhile, a group of farmers threatened to block roads if the farm owners are arrested, and demanded officials to stop elephant intrusion.

Published: 13th February 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A tusker, aged 12 to 14 years, was found electrocuted at a farm in Varapalayam, one km away from the Thadagam reserve forest in Coimbatore, on Saturday morning. A team of forest officials, led by TK Ashok Kumar, District Forest Officer, Coimbatore Division, joined TANGEDCO officials in initiating a probe. It The animal died after it came in contact with an illegal electric fence, officials said. Autopsy confirmed the cause of deaths as electrocution.

“The animal’s stomach was filled with remains of banana stem and leaf. This proved that the animal was healthy before it died. We observed a burnt mark on its left hind leg and its trunk was also folded. We have also lifted muscle sample and bones for analysis,” doctor who did the autopsy said. “A case has been filed and the farm owners, Manokaran and Naresh, will be arrested soon,” the DFO said. Meanwhile, a group of farmers threatened to block roads if the farm owners are arrested, and demanded officials to stop elephant intrusion.

