‘Khilafat Movement’ links: NIA raids three homes in Thanjavur

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted raids at the houses of three persons in the district for their suspected links with the Khilafat Movement. Several documents are said to have been seized in the operation.

According to sources, following the arrests of Abdul Kadar of Madurai a year ago and Mannai Baba Bakrudeen of Mannargudi four months ago for their alleged links with the Khilafat movement, an NIA team on Saturday raided the houses of A Abdul Kadar (49), C Mohammed Yasin (30) and K Ahamed (37) in Thanjavur.

The raids carried out from 5.30 am till 10 am amid police security cover saw the seizure of mobile phones, pamphlets, and Aadhaar cards and PAN cards. Even as the raids were underway, nearly 50 locals staged an agitation in Maharnonmbu, where Abdul Kadar and Mohammed Yasin reside.