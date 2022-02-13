STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mere crocodile tears, says OPS about DMK’s NEET uproar

Panneerselvam also said the DMK lost power in Tamil Nadu in the 2011 Assembly elections after a year of notifying NEET.

Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam released the manifesto which has 163 promises, at the party headquarters. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The war of words between the AIADMK and DMK over NEET continued on Saturday, as AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam denied the charges of DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin on this issue.

The AIADMK coordinator, in a statement here, recalled that the notification for NEET was issued on December 27, 2010, by the then Union health minister S Gandhiselvan, belonging to the DMK. Following this, a notification from the UPA government said medical admissions would be made through NEET from 2013-14. “So, DMK and Congress were the reasons for the introduction of NEET. There can be no different view. On the contrary, the AIADMK never supported any entrance examination,” he added.

Panneerselvam also said the DMK lost power in Tamil Nadu in the 2011 Assembly elections after a year of notifying NEET. After that, the party came to power only in 2021. “The DMK is now shedding crocodile tears after introducing NEET in 2010. Did Stalin ever speak about NEET in 2010? Why did the DMK not exit the UPA over the NEET issue? Why did the DMK support the Congress-led UPA government till 2013? This was the DMK’s biggest betrayal on the NEET issue,” he said.

