STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin, Dhankar in war of words; WB Guv says TN CM's remark harsh, not fact based

"Beauty of democracy lies in extending mutual respect to each other," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said.

Published: 13th February 2022 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: While Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's act of proroguing the Assembly is 'without any propriety', the latter said the House was prorogued at the government's request and that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's remark was harsh and not based on fact.

Stalin tweeted, "The act of #WestBengal Governor to prorogue the WB Assembly Session is without any propriety expected from the exalted post and goes against the established norms and conventions."

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minster further said, "The 'symbolic' head of the state should be the role model to uphold the constitution. Beauty of democracy lies in extending mutual respect to each other."

Replying to Stalin, Dhankar on his official twitter handle said, "Find it unusually expedient to respectfully invite indulgent attention of TN CM @mkstalin that his extremely harsh hurtful observations are not in the least in conformity with facts- attached order. Assembly was prorogued at express request @MamataOfficial @rajbhavan_tn."

Dhankar also posted an official communication in this regard.

Governor Dhankhar had prorogued the Assembly from Saturday based on the state government's recommendation.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, "The governor did not take the decision on his own initiative. He has prorogued the Assembly following the recommendation of the Cabinet. There is no confusion in it."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stalin MK Stalin Jagdeep Dhankar West Bengal Governor Bengal Governor
India Matters
IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers: How the ten franchises stack up after day one
Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were denied entry to the premises. (Photo | PTI)
Hijab row: Udupi DC imposes Section 144 near high school premises
CMDA
Chennai builder faces prison term for violation of tribunal regulations
Parvati Bai Dahima and Anjali Chouhan are among the 10 who have made a fresh beginning | express
When self-respect comes riding e-rickshaws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp