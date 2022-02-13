STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN urban local body polls: SEC bending rules for DMK, AIADMK tells Guv

DMK chief MK Stalin (L) and AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami

DMK chief MK Stalin (L) and AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Saturday submitted a representation to Governor RN Ravi, alleging the State Election Commission (SEC) has been favouring the ruling DMK.Talking to reporters at the Raj Bhavan, former law ministers CVe Shanmugam and D Jayakumar alleged the SEC has been favouring the ruling DMK in the election process. “In a nutshell, the SEC has been functioning as an organ of the DMK. It has been bending the election rules for the sake of the ruling party. On a petition from the AIADMK, the Madras High Court had directed the SEC on how the elections should be conducted,” they said.

AIADMK candidates were prevented from filing nominations, they added, and said that after the DMK government assumed office, criminals have been moving freely across the State, particularly in Salem, Coimbatore and Erode municipal corporations. These rowdies intimidated AIADMK candidates, making them withdrew their nominations in many places, Shanmugam alleged, and accused the police of functioning as a private force of the ruling party.He also said that since Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are being used, once voting is over, the total number of votes polled can be seen, and this should be recorded on video.

‘Rowdies threatened party candidates’

CVe Shanmugam alleged criminals have been moving freely across the State, and intimidated AIADMK candidates, making them withdrew their nominations in many places

