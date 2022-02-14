STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
183 faculty posts sanctioned for Madurai AIIMS

Posts for 183 faculty members, 16 senior residents, 16 junior residents and 32 non-teaching staff have been sanctioned for the AIIMS in Madurai.

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Posts for 183 faculty members, 16 senior residents, 16 junior residents and 32 non-teaching staff have been sanctioned for the AIIMS in Madurai, said Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar in response to questions raised in the Lok Sabha.

Parliamentarians from Tamil Nadu CN Annadurai, G Selvam, Dr Gautham Sigamani Pon, Dhanush M Kumar and Dr S Senthilkumar, along with MPs from other states had raised queries on shortage of doctors and other staff at AIIMS Delhi. They also sought information on the sanctioned strength, and posts vacant in the new institutes.

In her reply, Pawar said, posts for 183 faculty members and 16 senior residents, among others, have been sanctioned for Madurai AIIMS. According to the data released on 19 new AIIMS institutes, including the ones at Patna, Guwahati and Bhopal, none of the posts in the four categories has been filled at the Madurai institute. The Executive Director of Madurai AIIMS on February 4 had invited applications for the post of eight faculty members for teaching first year MBBS subjects at Ramanathapuram Government Medical College. The last date to apply for the post is February 18.

 Regarding queries on AIIMS Delhi, Pawar said, "Total 400 faculty posts are vacant against the sanctioned strength of 1,131 at the Delhi campus. Further, against the sanctioned strength of 1,926 senior residents, 545 posts are vacant. As many as 433 and 2,512 posts also lie vacant against the sanctioned strength of 1,428 junior residents and 12,550 non-teaching staff respectively."

