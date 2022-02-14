STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Armed force cop murders woman forest guard

The deceased, P Saranya from Sadhasivam Nagar in Madurai, worked as a forest guard in Theni forest range.

By Express News Service

THENI: An Armed Force police personnel allegedly strangled a woman forest guard to death in Bodinayakanur on Saturday. The suspect surrendered at Keeraithurai police station in Madurai on Sunday. The deceased, P Saranya from Sadhasivam Nagar in Madurai, worked as a forest guard in Theni forest range.

"She has two daughters and had lost her husband four years ago. She met Armed Force police personnel V Thirumurugan of Anuppanadi in Madurai, during a training camp and they reportedly got into a relationship. On Saturday, Thirumurugan visited Saranya in Theni and an altercation broke out between them. He strangled her to death during the argument," police said.

On Sunday morning, Thirumurugan reached Keeraithurai police station and confessed to killing Saranya. Immediately, Keeraithurai police alerted the Bodi city police, who subsequently recovered the corpse.

