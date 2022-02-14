STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK government will not complete its term: Former Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

Campaigning for AIADMK candidates contesting in the local body elections, Palaniswami said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has talked about one nation-one election system several times.

Published: 14th February 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

Former Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

SALEM: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday said the DMK government will not complete its term and will last "only till one nation-one election is implemented".

Campaigning for AIADMK candidates contesting in the local body elections, Palaniswami said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has talked about one nation-one election system several times. The system is likely to be implemented in 2024 and the DMK government will last till then. People will reject the DMK as the party has suffered a huge setback within nine months of forming the government."

"Chief Minister MK Stalin asked me to list out the schemes implemented by the AIADMK government for Salem district. The flyovers in Salem will speak of our achievements. What schemes did DMK bring in these nine months? The chief minister is inaugurating schemes initiated by the AIADMK government and is promoting himself," the former chief minister said.

Further, Palaniswami alleged that the State Election Commission is acting as per the whims of the DMK government and changing rules frequently. "While AIADMK was in power, the election commission functioned without our interference. We will approach the court against erring officials involved in the election process. Our former ministers met the Governor and explained the incidents happening in Tamil Nadu," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Edappadi Palaniswami DMK One nation one election MK Stalin AIADMK
India Matters
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Can a state enact uniform civil code? Experts divided over Uttarakhand CM's promise
Police vehicle parked outside the gate of Karnataka Public School in Kodagu's Nellihudikeri, Feb 14, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka: Students wearing hijab return home after Kodagu school bars entry
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Alleged conversion: SC allows CBI to probe death of 17-year-old TN girl
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Girl's app to fight bullying in schools lands Rs 50 lakh funding offer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp