DMK government will not complete its term: Former Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

By Express News Service

SALEM: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday said the DMK government will not complete its term and will last "only till one nation-one election is implemented".

Campaigning for AIADMK candidates contesting in the local body elections, Palaniswami said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has talked about one nation-one election system several times. The system is likely to be implemented in 2024 and the DMK government will last till then. People will reject the DMK as the party has suffered a huge setback within nine months of forming the government."

"Chief Minister MK Stalin asked me to list out the schemes implemented by the AIADMK government for Salem district. The flyovers in Salem will speak of our achievements. What schemes did DMK bring in these nine months? The chief minister is inaugurating schemes initiated by the AIADMK government and is promoting himself," the former chief minister said.

Further, Palaniswami alleged that the State Election Commission is acting as per the whims of the DMK government and changing rules frequently. "While AIADMK was in power, the election commission functioned without our interference. We will approach the court against erring officials involved in the election process. Our former ministers met the Governor and explained the incidents happening in Tamil Nadu," he said.