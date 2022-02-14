First-year MBBS and BDS classes in Tamil Nadu to begin on Monday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Classes for first-year MBBS and BDS students for the academic year 2021-22 will begin from Monday. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan inspected the Tiruvallur Government Medical College on Sunday and interacted with first-year MBBS students.

The college functioned on Sunday to enable the students finish the admission process. The first round of online counselling ended on Friday and the second phase of counselling had also begun on the same day. After the first round of online medical counselling for government quota seats, 596 MBBS and BDS seats remained vacant.

A total of 6,043 seats were allotted in the first phase and allotment orders were given. The vacant seats will be filled in the second phase.