STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Photojournalist dies by suicide, CM Stalin orders Rs 3 lakh assistance to kin

On information, police personnel arrived and they rushed the photographer to the Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Published: 14th February 2022 09:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 09:09 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

CHENNAI: T Kumar, a veteran photojournalist working here for news agency United News of India (UNI), died by suicide and Chief Minister M K Stalin, the principal opposition AIADMK and the journalist fraternity on Monday condoled his death.

In a condolence message, Stalin said he was grieved to learn that Kumar had ended his life and added that he has ordered assistance of Rs 3 lakh to his family from a fund for the welfare of journalists.

Stalin's announcement on assistance comes hours after the AIADMK, the Chennai Press Club and the photojournalists' association had requested Stalin to provide financial assistance to Kumar's kin.

Last night, a colleague found Kumar hanging from a ceiling hook in the UNI's office here.

On information, police personnel arrived and they rushed the photographer to the Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Following autopsy, the body was handed over to his family on Monday. Kumar was 56 and he is survived by his wife, son and a daughter. Sources in the UNI here said he was facing financial trouble and 'backlog of salaries.' A photojournalist with over 30 years' experience, Kumar rose through the ranks of the UNI to become its state bureau chief.

He had joined the news agency in 1986 and was the first photographer to become the head of the agency in Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister, conveying his condolences to the bereaved kin and the journalist fraternity, said the assistance is provided considering Kumar's family circumstances.

Leader of Opposition and top AIADMK leader K Palaniswami in his condolence had urged the state government to provide an assistance of Rs 25 lakh to Kumar's family from a benevolent fund for journalists.

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam said he was pained to note that Kumar ended his life due to stress.

Congress legislature party leader Ku Selvaperunthagai expressed shock and conveyed his condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family.

Condoling his death, the photojournalists association, Tamil Nadu Pathrikkai Pugaippada Kalaignargal Sangam, and the Chennai Press Club (CPC) had requested Stalin to provide financial assistance to Kumar's kin.

The CPC said Kumar, a senior member, has been busy with preparations for his daughter's marriage and his death by suicide is an irreparable loss.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M K Stalin AIADMK
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • RAJARAMAN
    Knowing the status of the journalists in advance and extending the financial assistance would have saved his life.
    14 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp